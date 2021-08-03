Statewide Coronavirus Dashboard

COVID hospitalizations reach ‘all time high’, 59 new deaths, LDH reports

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Health reports 4,725 new COVID cases, 59 new deaths, and 2,112 COVID patients currently in the hospital.

Hospitalizations reached an all-time high from previous high record on January 7 with 2,069.

Here is the breakdown of COVID in Louisiana:

  • 4,725 new cases bringing the total to 557,540 cases
  • 59 new deaths, bringing the total for the state to 11,085 deaths
  • 2,112 patients are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19
  • 222 COVID patients are on ventilators
  • 90% of the cases from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals
  • 85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals
  • 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are from not fully vaccinated individuals.

Gov. John Bel Edwards issues a statewide mask mandate effective on August 4 for all people ages 5 and up.

For more information on COVID-19 in Louisiana, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.

