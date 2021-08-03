COVID hospitalizations reach ‘all time high’, 59 new deaths, LDH reports

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Department of Health reports 4,725 new COVID cases, 59 new deaths, and 2,112 COVID patients currently in the hospital.
Hospitalizations reached an all-time high from previous high record on January 7 with 2,069.
Here is the breakdown of COVID in Louisiana:
- 4,725 new cases bringing the total to 557,540 cases
- 59 new deaths, bringing the total for the state to 11,085 deaths
- 2,112 patients are currently in the hospital fighting COVID-19
- 222 COVID patients are on ventilators
- 90% of the cases from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals
- 85% of deaths from July 15 to July 21 are from not fully vaccinated individuals
- 89% of current COVID hospitalizations are from not fully vaccinated individuals.
Gov. John Bel Edwards issues a statewide mask mandate effective on August 4 for all people ages 5 and up.
For more information on COVID-19 in Louisiana, visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.