COVID hospitalizations decline

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — For the first time in two months, Louisiana is reporting less than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Since Friday, 984 COVID patients were hospitalized. While this is progress for the state, leaders stress there is still a lot of work to do.

More than 3,000 new cases were reported. According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, the majority are tied to community spread. New cases are up in all age groups. According to LDH, 24% of newly reported cases are under the age of 18.

Leaders on all levels believe the best way out of the pandemic is to mask up and to get vaccinated.