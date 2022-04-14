NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s a wave none of us want to ride.

“None of us want to get back to the situation we had in omicron as well as in delta when our hospitals were completely overrun,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno. She’s the Director at the New Orleans Health Department.

Coronavirus remains relatively low throughout the state. In the CDC’s latest data, just over 500 new cases were reported and 60 COVID patients were hospitalized.

“Our case numbers are incredibly low,” said Dr. Avegno. “At the same time, our hospitals are seeing some of the lowest numbers of patients since the very beginning. We are hopeful we are in a good position to avoid the worst both locally and statewide.”

But in Orleans Parish, reports show a rise in cases, up 67% in the last two weeks, averaging nearly 30 cases a day.

“They are ticking up a bit I do expect we will see them tick up even further,” said the doctor.

An uptick in the virus levels found in two New Orleans wastewater sites has Dr. Avegno cautious. But, she says that’s just one metric used to measure COVID levels in the community.

The CDC didn’t specify which two wastewater sites, but does show current virus levels at one are nearly 25%. At another, it’s 40%.

all of the different metrics we are using that are on our dashboard all of them taken together give us the picture.

“I don’t think we’re done with surges, I’m not sure this is the one, but I do think we need to be prepared for another mid-summer or the fall more likely,” said Avegno.

With the new variants spreading across the country, the doctor says now is the time to remain vigilant.

“Getting the booster is going to be critically important, folks might choose to put a mask back on,” said Avegno.