COVID-19 vaccines on MLK Holiday in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, Jan. 18, free COVID vaccines given to people that are 70 years old and older.

Vaccinations will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 1855 Ames Boulevard, in Marrero.

Councilman Byron Lee says “In times like these we must hold fast to hope. We have all seen the damages of COVID-19 on our community and we must each do our part to flatten the curve. In addition to the testing sites and mask giveaways we’ve done this year, I am happy to partner with InclusivCare to begin administering the vaccine. We highly encourage all that are eligible to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Vaccines will be free and provided by appointment only. There will be a brief screening process that will be required to insure the eligibility guidelines are followed.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will not be given the vaccine.