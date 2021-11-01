COVID-19 vaccine incentive program available for another month in Louisiana

FILE – A woman is injected with her second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a Dallas County Health and Human Services vaccination site in Dallas, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over 19,000 people have taken part in the Louisiana Shot For $100 vaccine incentive program.

The state has decided to extend the incentive program until the end of the month.

The initiative is now extended to November 30.

What that means is that anyone 12 and older who gets the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana will be receive a deactivated Visa gift card.

After receiving the gift card, individuals must register on the official Shot For 100 website.

The Louisiana Department of Health is providing answers to some basic questions about the initiative:

Who is eligible?

General public: Anyone receiving their first shot is eligible and may only participate once. Minors are eligible for the cash incentive but require parental consent to get the vaccine. Families of 5-11-year-olds are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, but that could change very soon pending a decision from the CDC.

College students: Anyone receiving their first or second shots is eligible and may only participate once.

How does it work?

Individuals must receive the vaccine at participating community-based sites as listed on ShotFor100.com.

Individuals will receive a deactivated Visa gift card upon vaccination. After registering online at ShotFor100.com, the card will be loaded with $100.

This limited-time offer for college students and the general public will end November 30 or while supplies last.

If you have any questions about Shot For 100, visit the Shot For 100 website or call Louisiana’s COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

“This is another great opportunity for those who have not received their first dose of the COVID vaccine to do so,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Thanks to many Louisianans working together, the fourth surge is behind us, but in order to help avoid another surge we need many more of our people to get vaccinated. This is how we’re going to put this pandemic behind us and protect our loved ones and our communities.”