COVID-19 testing expanded to Northshore Parishes

LOUISIANA – Free Coronavirus testing will be available for cities in St. Tammany, Washington, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes for the next four weeks.

All testing will be drive-thru and nasal swabs will be self-administered. Residents must be 18 or older and have a valid Louisiana ID.

All testing will last from 8:00 a.m. until approximately 11:00 a.m.

St. Tammany Parish

May 26: First Baptist Church. (4141 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell)

May 27: First Baptist Church. (4141 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell)

May 28: North Side Plaza (163 Gause Blvd., Slidell)

May 29: Jubilee Foods (64109 LA 1090, Pearl River)

May 30: Village Casino and Bingo (84418 LA 21, Sun/Bush)

June 1: Mandeville Community Center (3101 East Causeway Approach, Mandeville)

June 2: Mandeville Community Center (3101 East Causeway Approach, Mandeville)

June 3: Church of the King (22205 Little Creek Road, Mandeville)

June 4: Premier Center (LA 190 and North Causeway Blvd., Mandeville) *Tentative

June 5: Recreation District #4 (61100 N. 12th St., LaCombe)

June 8: Ball Park (1007 Pine St., Madisonville)

June 9: Ball Park (1007 Pine St., Madisonville)

June 10: Coquille Recreation Center (13505 LA 1085, Madisonville) *Tentative

June 11: Fendlason Community Center (13296 LA 40, Folsom)

June 15: Pinnacle Mall (7205 Pinnacle Parkway, Covington) *Tentative

June 16: Planet Fitness (401 N. LA 190, Covington) *Tentative

June 17: Fair Grounds (1301 N. Columbia St., Covington)

June 18: Recreation Center (22517 LA 36, Abita Springs)

June 19: Recreation Center (22517 LA 36, Abita Springs)

Washington Parish

May 30: Franklinton Primary School (610 T.W. Barker Drive, Franklinton)

June 4: Cassidy Park (Willis Avenue, Bogalusa)

June 5: Industrial Park (Industrial Parkway Drive, Bogalusa)

June 11: Varnado High School (25543 Washington St., Varnado)

June 12: Pine High School (28351 LA 424, Pine)

June 18: Old Angie Junior High School (64433 Dixon St., Angie)

June 19: Mt. Hermon School (36119 LA 38, Mt. Hermon)

Tangipahoa Parish

May 26: Florida Parishes Arena (1301 N.W. Central Avenue, Amite)

May 27: Florida Parishes Arena (1301 N.W. Central Avenue, Amite)

May 28: Kentwood High School (603 9th St., Kentwood)

May 29: Multi-Purpose Center (31676 LA 16, West Amite)

June 1: Roseland State Warehouse (62430 Commercial St., Roseland)

June 2: United Methodist (70097 Tarpley St., Tangipahoa)

June 3: Chesbrough Elementary (68495 LA 1054, Chesbrough)

June 8: Loranger High School (19404 Hiatt Rd., Loranger)

June 9: Nesom Middle School (14417 LA 442, Tickfaw)

June 10: Eagle Heights Church (47318 Rufus Rd., Natalbany)

June 15: Ponchatoula Lions Club (750 E. Pine St., Ponchatoula)

June 16: Robert SuperMarket (U.S. 190 West, Robert)

June 17: SELU University Center (800 W. University Avenue, Hammond)

June 18: Kentwood Fire Station (3924 LA 38, Kentwood)

Livingston Parish

May 26: L.M. Lockhart/West Livingston (320 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Denham Springs)

May 27: Walmart Neighborhood Market (25820 LA 16, Denham Springs)

May 30: Live Oak Middle School (8444 Cecil Drive, Denham Springs)

June 1: Sidney Hutchinson Park (13750 Ball Park Rd., Walker)

June 2: Grey’s Creek Elementary (11400 LA 1033, Denham Springs)

June 3: The Church International (26490 S. Frost Road, Livingston)

June 8: Livingston Fairgrounds (19869 Fairgrounds Road, Livingston)

June 9: Albany High School (1 Hornet Lane, Albany)

June 10: St. Joseph Catholic Church (15710 LA 16, French Settlement)

June 15: American Legion Hall (26200 LA 43, Springfield)

June 16: Killian Town Hall (28284 LA 22, Killian)

June 17: Maurepas High School (23923 LA 22, Maurepas)

St. Helena Parish

May 28: Turner Chapel (875 Turner Chapel Road, Greensburg)

June 4: Apostilic Assembly Temple (48123 LA 63, Rural Site)

June 5: St. Helena High School (137 College Rd., Greensburg)

June 11: Sheriff’s Substation (24324 LA 38, Greensburg)

June 12: Montpelier Town Hall (36310 LA 16, Montpelier)

June 19: Turner Chapel (875 Turner Chapel Road, Greensburg)

For more information regarding these test sites, you can click here.