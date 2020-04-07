COVID-19 testing available by appointment for St. Charles Parish residents

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 02: Medical professionals from Children’s National Hospital administer a coronavirus test at a drive-thru testing site for children age 22 and under at Trinity University on April 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of children, with referrals from their doctors, have been tested at the site as efforts continue to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HAHNVILLE, LA – President Matthew Jewell has coordinated with the Louisiana Department of Health and Access Health Louisiana to provide COVID-19 testing to St. Charles Parish residents.

The Mobile Testing Site will be located at the St. Charles Community Health Center’s West Bank officed located at 843 Milling Ave.

Testing will only be available to St. Charles Parish residents who call 877-580-2066 to make an appointment.

“Outside of the federal test sites set up in Orleans and Jefferson parish, testing for COVID-19 has been limited statewide,” said President Matthew Jewell. “While testing is still not as abundant as we would like it, we are continuing to work to get additional testing resources for St. Charles Parish residents and thank Access Health Louisiana for their assistance in setting up this Mobile Testing Site to accommodate our needs.”

Those experiencing a cough, shortness of breath and a fever of 100.4 or greater should call Access Health Louisiana to set an appointment to be tested. Upon arrival, individuals go through a verification process which includes a temperature reading and will then be tested for COVID-19.

Due to the increased volume of testing, results will be administered over the phone with in 7 -14 days of testing. During the waiting period, Access Health Louisiana physicians will provide ongoing, daily support to patients.

No walk up testing will be available.