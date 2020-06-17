COVID-19 testing and food distribution sites this week

NEW ORLEANS – There are multiple chances to get tested for COVID-19 and receive food assistance in the coming days.

Coronavirus testing is available in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday and Friday in the parking lot between the Tractor Supply Company and the Fairgrounds Off-Track Betting in Meraux.

Testing will also be available in Algiers at Paul Habans Charter School. In Mid City, testing will be available at First Grace United Methodist Church on Canal Street.

Additional food distribution sites are also operating for much of the day. Food will be given out at the Goodwill Store on Tulane Avenue starting at 9 a.m. this morning.

In the Lower 9th Ward starting at 10 a.m., daily meals for children and a food pantry will be active at the Sankofa Community Development on Dauphine Street.

In New Orleans East at 11 a.m., the Giving Hope Food Pantry opens on the I-10 Service Road off the Bullard exit.

And on St. Roch Avenue at 6 p.m., meals will be available at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Catholic Church.