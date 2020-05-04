COVID-19 survivors needed to donate plasma

HAMMOND, La – A powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19 may be inside of you.

If you’re a coronavirus survivor, you might be eligible to donate plasma to help seriously ill COVID-19 patients at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond.

Those who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus.

Donor criteria includes being 17 or older, weighing 110 pounds or more, and being in good health. You must also have a verified prior diagnosis of COVID-19 that’s documented by a laboratory test.

Potential donors can enroll online with the American Red Cross at uscovidplasma.org/donate.