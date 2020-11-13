COVID-19 spike: Just under 3,500 new cases, 24 deaths in last 24 hours

BATON ROUGE – Nearly 3,500 new COVID-19 cases and two dozen deaths attributed to the virus have been reported statewide in the last 24 hours.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,492 new cases today. That brings the confirmed cases statewide over 200,000 for the first time, to 201,981.

The total number of deaths attributed to the virus is now 6,121. That number includes 5,885 deaths with confirmed connections to the virus and 236 with a probable connection, according to the LDH.

Just under 700 Louisiana residents are hospitalized with the coronavirus right now, and 62 of those patients are currently on ventilators.