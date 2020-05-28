COVID-19 Short Term Rental Pilot Program provides housing to those with nowhere to live

NEW ORLEANS – HousingNOLA announces the official start of the COVID-19 Short Term Rental Pilot Program. A program that gives temporary housing and supportive services to the homeless or housing insecure families and young adults during the Pandemic.

“The current COVID-19 climate has shone an even brighter light on the need for affordable housing in our city, because as everyone was told to ‘stay home,’ many were asking ‘where’s that?'” Housing NOLA



This new HousingNOLA Program provides support and services so that those who need it can secure housing long-term. Program participants are referred through various case management partners and will have their rent and utilities covered for three months while working with Community Navigators to achieve long term housing and sustainable goals.

Yesterday, two participants: a family and a young roommate pair were the first to enter the program after signing all program documentation and a lease with the landlord. Their new homes are in the Tulane-Broad Corridor. For the next three months, while living without the burden of rent and utilities, they will receive program support and guidance through case management and navigation to achieve their goals of higher education, career skills building, and housing sustainability.

“Our process, from referrals to matchmaking to lease signing, is hands-on and we are so happy to house the first folks through this program. We are looking forward to continuing to roll out Covid-19 Short Term Rental Pilot Program as there is much more work to be done.” Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director for HousingNOLA