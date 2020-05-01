COVID-19 in Louisiana: 28,711 cases and 1,927 deaths

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana added 710 new COVID-19 cases overnight, and 65 more people have died from the virus.

There are now 28,711 confirmed cases in Louisiana, up from 28,001 24 hours ago. The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose to 1,927 today from yesterday’s tally of 1,862.

In addition, 43 more deaths in the state have been labeled “probable” COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide, 1,607 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, and 230 of those patients currently need ventilators.

On the recovery front, the number of patients who are now considered to have recovered has risen to 17,303.

Stay tuned to WGNO for continuing coverage of COVID-19 in Louisiana.