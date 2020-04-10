COVID-19 drive thru testing center closes at New Orleans East Hospital

A boy reacts to a swab test during lockdown to control the spread of the new coronavirus in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, April 10, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, April 10, New Orleans East Hospital will close its COVID-19 drive thru testing center.

The hospital was able to meet the needs of the community and gradually shortened the hours as the demand for testing from the community reduced.

In total, New Orleans East Hospital screened more than 600 residents for the virus. Those residents who are still in need of their results from COVID-19 screenings that took place at the hospital can call the LCMC Hotline at 504.962.6202.

With the closing of the site, New Orleans East Hospital will be able to shift 100% of its focus back to

caring for those patients who are in the hospital. If testing is still needed for COVID-19, residents can use the emergency room triage tent located just outside the ER ramp.