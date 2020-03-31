COVID-19 death toll higher in Britain than previously thought

A British Airways planes is parked up at London City Airport, in east London, Thursday, March 26, 2020, the airport is closed for commercial traffic till at least until the end of April. The airport is next to the ExCel centre and may be used to help with logistics as the British Government announced Tuesday, that the ExCel Center in east London will become a 4,000 bed temporary hospital to deal with future coronavirus patients, to be called NHS Nightingale. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. The (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

LONDON — More people with the new coronavirus have died in Britain than previously announced, according to newly published figures that include deaths both in and out of hospitals.

The Office for National Statistics says that 210 deaths recorded England and Wales up to March 20 mentioned COVID-19 on the death certificate. That is 40 more than the 170 deaths among people with the virus reported by the Department of Health for the same period.

The two sets of figures use different reporting methods and timing. The Department of Health statistics record hospital deaths. Tuesday’s higher figure includes people who died in nursing homes and other settings. Some of those are people who were not tested for the virus but were suspected of having it.