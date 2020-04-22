COVID-19 cases top 25,000; death total reaches 1,473

BATON ROUGE – The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana topped 25,000 for the first time today.

The Louisiana Department of Health released an update of the statewide number at noon today. The number of confirmed cases jumped by more than 400 in 24 hours, up from 24,854 yesterday.

The number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 continued to rise, reaching 1,473 today. That’s in increase of 68 people day to day.

There are 1,747 confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, with 287 of those patients currently on ventillators.

In Orleans Parish, 6,209 cases have been confirmed, with 367 deaths. Jefferson Parish has had 5,860 cases and 297 deaths.

The statewide numbers will be updated at noon tomorrow.