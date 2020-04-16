Councilmember secures 450 masks for New Orleans grab-and-go meal programs

NEW ORLEANS – District “D” Councilmember Jared C. Brossett has secured 450 face masks to donate to the New Orleans public schools’ citywide grab-and-go meal programs.

The masks were donated by UnitedHealthcare to a cause of Councilmember Brossett’s choosing. The grab-and-go meal programs are critical for families to feed their school-aged children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having been raised by an amazing single mother, I know firsthand just how hard it can be to feed a family and keep the lights on even in the best of times,” said Councilmember Brossett. “With so many parents and families dealing with unprecedented challenges during COVID-19, this program is so very important. This donation is the least we can do to say thank you to NOLA Public Schools, UnitedHealthcare and partners for everything they’re doing for the people of our city during this difficult time.”

The program was launched in March and has provided over 500,000 meals, according to New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. The program boasts 45 distribution sites across the city that provide breakfast and lunch options to students in grades K-12 along with students who have disabilities up to 22 years old.