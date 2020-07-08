Councilmember Palmer to host drive-up food pantry this Friday and Saturday

NEW ORLEANS – In continued partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank, World Central Kitchen and Culture Aid Nola, District “C” Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer will host two food pantries for families and individuals impacted by COVID-19.

There will be two locations, the Arthur Monday Center on the Westbank in Algiers on Friday, July 10, and Holy Angels on the Eastbank on St. Claude Avenue on Saturday, July 11.

No documentation is required to receive a food pantry box, and walk-ups are welcome. They sat that volunteers are needed. If you would like to assist, call (504) 658-1030 between Monday – Friday, 9 AM to 4 PM.

Councilmember Palmer says that the food pantries would not be possible without Second Harvest Food Bank and World Central Kitchen. The two organizations have provided more than 304,731 pounds of food and 19,000 individual meals that have been donated to residents across the city.

Weekly food pantry (drive-up and walk-up):

Fridays

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Arthur Monday Multi-Purpose Center

1111 Newton Street, New Orleans, LA 70114

Saturdays

10 AM to 12 PM

Holy Angels

3500 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117