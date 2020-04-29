Councilmember Jared Brossett and Partners to Host District D Food Pantry for Families Impacted by COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS – Councilmember Jared Brossett is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank, NOLA Tree Project, and St. Mary of the Angels Church to host a free food pantry on Friday, May 1, for individuals and families across New Orleans dealing with hardships due to COVID-19. The free food pantry will distribute over 10,000 pounds of food beginning at 10 AM until supplies run out at St. Mary’s of the Angel Church on N. Miro Street.

To accommodate social distancing measures, drive-ups are encouraged; however, walk-ups and bicyclists welcomed. Additionally, there is no paperwork or ID required. If you plan to walk or bicycle to the food pantry, please bring a reusable bag or some type of storage container to hold the food.

“Putting food on the table has become an increasingly serious problem for individuals and families throughout Louisiana with many making a choice between purchasing medications, paying housing costs, or buying food,” said Councilmember Brossett. “These are unprecedented times and our goal is to simply lend a hand to those in need of support. This food pantry is designed to provide support to vulnerable individuals and families during these challenging times and is available to the entire community.”

Councilmember Brossett thanks all the donors, partners and volunteers who have helped make this event possible. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 504-658-1040 for additional information.