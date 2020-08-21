Councilmember Banks and Ephesus SDA Church to Host a Drive-Thru Food Distribution on August 22

NEW ORLEANS – District “B” Councilmember Jay H. Banks will host a drive-thru food distribution in partnership with Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, August 22.

The food distribution will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2400 Delachaise St. in New Orleans and last until supplies run out.

This drive-thru food distribution will take place every second and fourth Saturday of the month, starting this weekend.

Residents are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing if they are participating in the food distribution.