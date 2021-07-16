Could lack of Social Distancing be the cause for the increase in Covid cases?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Looking at the latest in the fight against the coronavirus, Louisiana leaders are carefully watching the numbers of cases rise. The fear is that the rise is caused by the lack of social distancing since summer.

There is cause for extra concern, as the new Delta Variant has already been reported in the State. Even though those case numbers are going up, the good news is the number of people being vaccinated is still going up at the same time. In fact, our region is reporting the most vaccinations, at 47 percent of our area inoculated.

Right now across Louisiana, there are just over 1,500 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 new deaths being reported from the Louisiana Department of Health. On the tracking map, most of the parishes in our area are highlighted red, showing the highest risk of getting the virus. That includes St. Tammany Parish, St. Bernard Parish, and St. Charles Parish. Jefferson and Orleans’s parishes are both also considered high risk by the Health Department.

Taking a closer look specifically at Orleans Parish, which was one of the last areas to lift recent restrictions, NOLA Ready is also reporting a “high threat level.” Just yesterday alone, Orleans Parish saw 94 new cases of the virus and 2 deaths. Hospitalizations are also up, with 13 people having to be hospitalized in our region yesterday. Louisiana’s total of hospitalizations is now 504 current patients. That’s the highest it’s been since March.

If you want to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and need to find a vaccination site, click here for the newest local locations every week. Learn where to go, what vaccine they’re offering, and how to get it by checking in on our website regularly.

Don’t forget that the state provides weekly updates and resources to their Department of Health website. Local parish governments update their parishes through “Covid Dashboards” found on their official websites.