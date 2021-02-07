NEW ORLEANS — With cases going down and vaccines available, an end to the coronavirus pandemic may be in sight. But, it’s not time to let down our guard just yet. There are still many questions about the future of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

WGNO’s special report Coronavirus: What You Need to Know addresses some of those important questions. WGNO’s LBJ and the Teaching Doctor, Dr. Rachel, discuss topics such as how the new vaccines work, what is meant by “double-masking,” and if pregnant women should get the vaccine.

An expert from LSU Health explains what we know about the new variants of the virus. And, Dr. Rachel follows two health care workers at Touro Infirmary as they get both doses of the vaccine.

Watch the entire special report Coronavirus: What You Need to Know and follow our continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic on WGNO.com.