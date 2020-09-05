NEW ORLEANS — It was a busy week in coronavirus news. WGNO’s LBJ helps you get caught up in the special report Coronavirus: What You Need to Know Episode 104.

Highlights of the news this week include:

Jefferson Parish Schools started the academic year after a couple of delayed starts due to a new COVID-19 testing program and Tropical Storm Marco and Hurricane Laura.

The Jefferson Parish Council approved a resolution asking Governor John Bel Edwards to let some parishes move to Phase 3. They also asked the Governor to clarify the rules for moving to the next phase of reopening.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention implemented an eviction moratorium to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The CDC used its authority under a a public health crisis to declare the ban on evictions for some renters.

Local college campuses are dealing with new coronavirus cases. Tulane University has performed more than 20,000 as of 9/5/20 with more than 300 students and faculty testing positive. They added a dashboard on their website.

And Governor John Bel Edwards is worried the Labor Day holiday will lead to another surge in COVID-19 cases similar to after Memorial Day.

In Part 1, LBJ interviews Kyle Wedberg, president and CEO of NOCCA, about the difficulties of providing an all-online education to students in the arts.

In Part 2, WGNO medical correspondent Dr. Rachel Reitan gives LBJ an update on how we are dealing with the coronavirus. Then, in Part 3, Dr. Rachel hears from Dr. David Janz, UMC director of medical critical care, about treatments for COVID-19.

Finally, in Part 4, Dr. Rachel and WGNO’s Sefenech Henok look at how to properly disinfect your mask or face covering.

