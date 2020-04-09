Coronavirus update: Singapore

SINGAPORE — Singapore has registered its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, increasing by 287 to total 1,910.

Minister for Health Gan Kim Yong says more than 200 of the new cases were linked to foreign workers living in dormitories.

He says the spike was partly because of increased testing among such workers, whose dormitory living conditions make them more vulnerable to infections.

Singapore, with a population of about 6 million, is one of the region’s most prosperous nations but reliant on migrant labor for many lower-paid jobs. Its recorded six deaths from the virus.