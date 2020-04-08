Coronavirus update: Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands —The Dutch public health institute has reported 147 new deaths in the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the country’s toll to 2,248.

The increase Wednesday was smaller than a day earlier when the toll rose by 234 victims. The totals Tuesday are the highest of each week of the crisis, with health authorities reporting cases from the weekend.

The number of people who tested positive rose by 969 to 20,549, although the number of infections is likely higher because not everyone with symptoms is tested. The government has announced plans to ramp up testing and explore the use of cellphone apps to track infected people and their contacts.

The chairman of the Dutch association for intensive care, Diederik Gommers, told lawmakers the country is seeing “an unbelievably quick reduction in the net increase in IC patients.”

However, he warned that any relaxation of social distancing and other measures could give the outbreak new speed.