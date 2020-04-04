ATHENS, Greece — Greece recorded nine new fatalities from the coronavirus that raises the total number of deaths 68.
Officials said 49 men have died and the average age of those dying is 74. Total confirmed cases rose by 60 to 1,673. Officials said 92 people are in intensive care units and 10 have emerged from intensive care healthy.
Authorities announced that lockdown measures have been extended until April 27. They also chided the “enlarged” number of those who ventured to highways outside Athens despite the unsettled weather.
Coronavirus Update: Athens, Greece
