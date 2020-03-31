Coronavirus spreads at Louisiana jails, juvenile detention centers

NEW ORLEANS – Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlon Gusman says 11 employees at Orleans Parish prison have the coronavirus.



Two inmates also have it. One of those inmates is currently in the hospital, according to Gusman.



At the Bridge City Juvenile Jail, one employee and two of the juvenile inmates have tested positive.



Advocacy groups are calling for a compassionate release of all inmates who would not pose a risk to the community.



As of this morning, 34,000 people in Louisiana have been tested for the coronavirus. Just over 4,000 people are known to have the virus, and there have been 185 deaths.

