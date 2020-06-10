Coronavirus means few young whooping cranes for fall release

In this photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, Heather Holtz takes semen from an endangered whooping crane for artificial insemination on Sunday, May 31, 2020, while Elyssa Buch holds the bird at the institute’s Species Survival Center in New Orleans. In the background, Hanna Carter keeps the female crane from trying to protect her mate. Because of money losses and staff cutbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Audubon is using the technique only for its most genetically valuable birds. (Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic is drastically cutting the number of young whooping cranes to be released this fall to boost flocks of the world’s rarest cranes.

Zoos and other places where the endangered birds are bred have reduced staffs and use of two techniques to increase chick numbers. One is artificial insemination.

The other is having people in baggy costumes raise chicks to keep the birds from viewing humans as their parents.

Only about 825 whoopers exist.

Biologists are trying to establish a flock in Louisiana and one that migrates from Wisconsin to Florida to supplement the only natural flock, which breeds in Canada and winters in Texas.