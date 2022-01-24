Coronavirus in Louisiana:18,683 new cases, 51 new deaths on January 24

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 18,683 new cases and 51 new deaths on Monday, January 24, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,127,422 and the total number of deaths to 15,374.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 177 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 on Monday; coming to a total of 2,127 hospitalized patients with 146 on ventilators.