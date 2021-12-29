Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 9,378 new cases, 5 new deaths on Dec. 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 9,378 new cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday, Dec. 29, bringing the total number of cases to 816,228 and the total number of deaths to 14,983.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 145 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by seven of Wednesday; coming to a total of 659 hospitalized patients with 28 on ventilators.

In our area, 723 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 33,539 total confirmed cases and 608 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 33,539 cases, 608 deaths (327 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 7,576 cases, 119 deaths (102 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,746 cases, 118 deaths (37 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,881 cases, 144 deaths (19 new cases)

Union Parish –4,498 cases, 113 deaths (56 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,476 cases, 80 deaths (29 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,367 cases, 80 deaths (33 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,872 cases, 64 deaths (24 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,310 cases, 55 deaths (3 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,775 cases, 58 deaths (31 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,236 cases, 53 deaths (6 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,845 cases, 46 deaths (24 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,861 cases, 48 deaths (7 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,775 cases, 33 deaths (4 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,359 cases, 42 deaths (7 new cases)

Tensas Parish –586 cases, 10 deaths (14 new cases)