BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 889 new cases and 4 new deaths on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,246,665 and the total number of deaths to 17,301.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations remained the same and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 96 hospitalized patients with 5 on ventilators.

In our area, 41 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 50,804 total confirmed cases and 755 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 50,804 cases, 755 deaths (14 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 12,276 cases, 145 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 6,874 cases, 134 deaths (3 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 7,356 cases, 178 deaths (3 new cases)

Union Parish – 6,935 cases, 135 deaths (6 new cases)

Richland Parish – 6,737 cases, 97 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish –5,108 cases, 89 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 4,411 cases, 76 deaths (0 new cases)

Madison Parish –3,266 cases, 59 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish – 4,453 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 3,630 cases, 66 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish – 4,279 cases, 61 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 2,702 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 2,538 cases, 38 deaths (0 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 3,625 cases, 55 deaths (0 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 989 cases, 11 deaths (1 new case)