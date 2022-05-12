NEW ORLEANS (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 884 new cases and 1 new death on Thursday, May 12, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,243,693 and the total number of deaths to 17,291.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 67 hospitalized patients with 4 on ventilators.