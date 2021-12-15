Coronavirus in Louisiana: 846 new cases, 15 new deaths on December 15

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 846 new cases and 15 new deaths on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
This brings the total number of cases to 778,542 and the total number of deaths to 14,912.
Those not vaccinated account for 80% of confirmed cases from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8, and 74% of the deaths in the same time frame.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.