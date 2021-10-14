Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 842 new cases, 28 new deaths on October 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 842 new cases and 28 new deaths on Thursday, October 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 751,315 and the total number of deaths to 14,296.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Jefferson Parish — 69,076 cases, 1,149 deaths

Lafourche Parish — 17,749 cases, 305 deaths

Orleans Parish — 46,382 cases, 984 deaths

Plaquemines Parish — 3,801 cases, 38 deaths

St. Bernard Parish — 6,845 cases, 97 deaths

St. Charles Parish — 8,806 cases, 124 deaths

St. James Parish — 3,439 cases, 70 deaths

St. John Parish — 6,266 cases, 167 deaths

St. Tammany Parish — 43,200 cases, 709 deaths

Tangipahoa Parish — 22,569 cases, 496 deaths

Terrebonne Parish — 19,233 cases, 326 deaths

Washington Parish — 7,905 cases, 207 deaths