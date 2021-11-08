Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 810 new cases, 7 new deaths on Nov. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 810 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 762,659 and the total number of deaths to 14,622.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 7 as of Monday; coming to a total of 217 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.

In our area, 110 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,648 total confirmed cases and 588 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,648 cases, 588 deaths (33 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 7,104 cases, 115 deaths (16 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,483 cases, 116 deaths (8 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,706 cases, 138 deaths (4 new cases)

Union Parish –4,042 cases, 105 deaths (11 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,321 cases, 79 deaths (4 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,236 cases, 79 deaths (5 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,783 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,248 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,636 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish –2,021 cases, 50 deaths (14 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,739 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,781 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,609 cases, 31 deaths (6 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,249 cases, 39 deaths (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish –532 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)