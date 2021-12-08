Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 733 new cases, 17 new deaths on December 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 733 new cases and 17 new deaths on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 774,913 and the total number of deaths to 14,861.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 4 of Wednesday; coming to a total of 211 hospitalized patients with 27 on ventilators.

In our area, 115 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Wednesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,425 total confirmed cases and 603 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 32,425 cases, 603 deaths (46 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 7,309 cases, 117 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,592 cases, 116 deaths (1 new case)

Franklin Parish – 4,828 cases, 141 deaths (19 new cases)

Union Parish –4,231 cases, 111 deaths (9 new cases and 2 new deaths)

Richland Parish – 4,412 cases, 80 deaths (0 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,287 cases, 80 deaths (4 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,826 cases, 64 deaths (2 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,290 cases, 54 deaths (3 new cases and 1 new death)

Winn Parish –2,661 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish –2,164 cases, 52 deaths (8 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,793 cases, 46 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,817 cases, 48 deaths (3 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,695 cases, 32 deaths (11 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,323 cases, 40 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)