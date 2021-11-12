Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 726 new cases, 13 new deaths on November 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 726 new cases and 23 new deaths on Friday, November 12, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 764,354 and the total number of deaths to 14,685.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 18 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 213 hospitalized patients with 37 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

In our area, 125 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,765 total confirmed cases and 591 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,765 cases, 591 deaths (44 new cases and 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 7,131 cases, 116 deaths (9 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,493 cases, 116 deaths (6 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,717 cases, 139 deaths (4 new cases)

Union Parish –4,063 cases, 106 deaths (11 new cases and 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 4,338 cases, 79 deaths (10 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,237 cases, 79 deaths (0 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,800 cases, 64 deaths (6 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,254 cases, 53 deaths (5 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,641 cases, 58 deaths (4 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,041 cases, 50 deaths (13 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,742 cases, 46 deaths (0 new case)

Catahoula Parish –1,782 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,614 cases, 31 deaths (4 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,261 cases, 39 deaths (9 new cases)

Tensas Parish –533 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)