Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 711 new cases, 5 new deaths on November 22

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 711 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, November 22, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 768,041 and the total number of deaths to 14,754.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Monday; coming to a total of 202 hospitalized patients with 34 on ventilators.

In our area, 113 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,004 total confirmed cases and 595 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 32,004 cases, 595 deaths (50 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 7,193 cases, 116 deaths (6 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,517 cases, 116 deaths (7 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,758 cases, 140 deaths (8 new cases)

Union Parish –4,114 cases, 107 deaths (7 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,364 cases, 79 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,249 cases, 79 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,811 cases, 64 deaths (4 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,265 cases, 53 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,6450 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,085 cases, 51 deaths (15 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,775 cases, 46 deaths (2 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,786 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish –1,646 cases, 31 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,290 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish –535 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)