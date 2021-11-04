Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 620 new cases, 12 new deaths on November 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 620 new cases and 12 new deaths on Thursday, November 4, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 761,311 and the total number of deaths to 14,597.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 235 hospitalized patients with 39 on ventilators.

In our area, 65 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,608 total confirmed cases and 588 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,608 cases, 588 deaths (33 new cases and 2 new deaths)

Lincoln Parish – 7,087 cases, 115 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,473 cases, 116 deaths (0 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,700 cases, 138 deaths (2 new cases)

Union Parish –4,030 cases, 105 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,315 cases, 79 deaths (0 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,231 cases, 79 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,778 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish –2,245 cases, 52 deaths (4 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,632 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,006 cases, 50 deaths (6 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,739 cases, 46 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,781 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)

East Carroll Parish –1,599 cases, 31 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,244 cases, 39 deaths (0 new cases)

Tensas Parish –531 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)