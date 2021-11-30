Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 589 new cases, 7 new deaths on November 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 589 new cases and 7 new deaths on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 770,894 and the total number of deaths to 14,801.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 210 hospitalized patients with 30 on ventilators.