Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 538 new cases, 18 new deaths on November 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 538 new cases and 18 new deaths on Friday, November 5, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 761,849 and the total number of deaths to 14,615.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 9 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 226 hospitalized patients with 38 on ventilators.

In our area, 29 new cases and 0 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,615 total confirmed cases and 588 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,615 cases, 588 deaths (7 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 7,088 cases, 115 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 4,475 cases, 116 deaths (2 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,702 cases, 138 deaths (2 new cases)

Union Parish –4,031 cases, 105 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 4,317 cases, 79 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,231 cases, 79 deaths (0 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,779 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish –2,246 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish –2,635 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,007 cases, 50 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish –2,739 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,781 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,603 cases, 31 deaths (4 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,247 cases, 39 deaths (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish –532 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)