BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 504 new cases and 3 new deaths on Thursday, April 14, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,234,650 and the total number of deaths to 17,194.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 3 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Thursday; coming to a total of 60 hospitalized patients with 7 on ventilators.