Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 491 new cases, 19 new deaths on October 28

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 491 new cases and 19 new deaths on Thursday, October 28, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 758,230 and the total number of deaths to 14,525.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 1 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 305 hospitalized patients with 54 on ventilators.

In our area, 55 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,493 total confirmed cases and 586 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,493 cases, 586 deaths (19 new cases and 3 new deaths)

Lincoln Parish – 7,060 cases, 115 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,464 cases, 116 deaths (5 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,692 cases, 137 deaths (11 new cases)

Union Parish –4,002 cases, 105 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,300 cases, 78 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,219 cases, 79 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,769 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,240 cases, 52 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish –2,624 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish –1,986 cases, 48 deaths (2 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,726 cases, 46 deaths (4 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,779 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,594 cases, 30 deaths (0 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,231 cases, 38 deaths (2 new cases)

Tensas Parish –524 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)