Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 481 new cases, 14 new deaths on November 19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 481 new cases and 14 new deaths on Friday, November 19, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 767,330 and the total number of deaths to 14,749.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 1 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Friday; coming to a total of 200 hospitalized patients with 33 on ventilators.