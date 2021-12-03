Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 479 new cases, 12 new deaths on December 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 479 new cases and 12 new deaths on Friday, December 3, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 772,789 and the total number of deaths to 14,826.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 7 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 of Friday; coming to a total of 213 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.

In our area, 80 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 32,291 total confirmed cases and 602 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 32,291 cases, 602 deaths (26 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 7,289 cases, 117 deaths (5 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,563 cases, 116 deaths (2 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,799 cases, 140 deaths (3 new cases)

Union Parish –4,203 cases, 109 deaths (15 new cases and 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 4,406 cases, 80 deaths (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,277 cases, 79 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)

Jackson Parish –2,822 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish –2,283 cases, 53 deaths (0 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,657 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,142 cases, 52 deaths (12 new cases)

La Salle Parish –2,787 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,813 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,667 cases, 32 deaths (8 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,314 cases, 39 deaths (1 new case)

Tensas Parish –564 cases, 10 deaths (0 new cases)