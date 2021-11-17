Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 470 new cases, 9 new deaths on November 16

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 470 new cases and 9 new deaths on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 765,766 and the total number of deaths to 14,708.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 13 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 209 hospitalized patients with 36 on ventilators.

In our area, 82 new cases and 2 new deaths were reported on Tuesday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,851 total confirmed cases and 593 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,851 cases, 593 deaths (29 new cases and 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 7,158 cases, 116 deaths (14 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,501 cases, 116 deaths (1 new case)

Franklin Parish – 4,732 cases, 139 deaths (12 new cases)

Union Parish –4,085 cases, 106 deaths (4 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,349 cases, 79 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,240 cases, 79 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish –2,802 cases, 64 deaths (0 new cases)

Madison Parish –2,259 cases, 53 deaths (1 new case)

Winn Parish –2,641 cases, 58 deaths (0 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,051 cases, 50 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish –2,750 cases, 46 deaths (6 new case)

Catahoula Parish –1,784 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,631 cases, 31 deaths (5 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,268 cases, 39 deaths (4 new cases)

Tensas Parish –534 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)