Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 458 new cases, 11 new deaths on November 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 458 new cases and 11 new deaths on Thursday, November 18, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 766,849 and the total number of deaths to 14,735.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 4 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 5 as of Thursday; coming to a total of 199 hospitalized patients with 31 on ventilators.

In our area, 86 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported on Thursday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,929 total confirmed cases and 595 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,929 cases, 595 deaths (41 new cases and 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 7,175 cases, 116 deaths (13 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,507 cases, 116 deaths (2 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,745 cases, 140 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)

Union Parish –4,098 cases, 107 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)

Richland Parish – 4,360 cases, 79 deaths (5 new cases)

Concordia Parish –3,246 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish –2,805 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish –2,263 cases, 53 deaths (3 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,647 cases, 58 deaths (3 new cases)

West Carroll Parish –2,063 cases, 51 deaths (6 new cases and 1 new death)

La Salle Parish –2,761 cases, 46 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish –1,785 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,639 cases, 31 deaths (0 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,277 cases, 39 deaths (0 new cases)

Tensas Parish –535 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case)