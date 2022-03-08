BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 345 new cases and 28 new deaths on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,228,925 and the total number of deaths to 16,813.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 8 and the number of patients on ventilators increased by 2 as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 286 hospitalized patients with 28 on ventilators.