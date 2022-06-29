BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,022 new cases and 5 new deaths on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,305,552 and the total number of deaths to 17,409.

For more Coronavirus News Click Here

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 6 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Wednesday; coming to a total of 447 hospitalized patients with 15 on ventilators.

For more Louisiana News CLICK HERE

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Jefferson Parish – 122,339 total cases, 1,353 total deaths 15 patients on ventilators

total cases, total deaths patients on ventilators Orleans Parish – 96,947 total cases, 1,128 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Washington Parish – 13,457 total cases, 253 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. James Parish – 6,223 total cases, 76 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. John Parish – 11,195 total cases, 185 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Lafourche Parish – 29,453 total cases, 377 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Terrebonne Parish – 32,267 total cases, 420 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Plaquemines Parish – 6,865 total cases, 46 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Tammany Parish – 77,259 total cases, 857 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Bernard Parish – 12,150 total cases, 112 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators St. Charles Parish – 14,761 total cases, 144 total deaths, 15 patient on ventilators

total cases, total deaths, patient on ventilators Pearl River County, Mississippi – 15,653 total cases, 276 total deaths

total cases, total deaths Hancock County, Mississippi –12793 total cases, 153 total deaths