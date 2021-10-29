Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 241 new cases, 22 new deaths on October 29

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 241 new cases and 22 new deaths on Friday, October 29, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 758,471 and the total number of deaths to 14,547.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 2 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 1 as of Friday; coming to a total of 307 hospitalized patients with 53 on ventilators.

In our area, 28 new cases and 3 new deaths were reported on Friday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,508 total confirmed cases and 586 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Ouachita Parish – 31,508 cases, 586 deaths (15 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 7,063 cases, 115 deaths (3 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 4,466 cases, 116 deaths (2 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 4,692 cases, 138 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)

Union Parish –4,005 cases, 105 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 4,301 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case and 1 new death)

Concordia Parish –3,220 cases, 79 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish –2,770 cases, 64 deaths (1 new case)

Madison Parish –2,240 cases, 52 deaths (0 new cases)

Winn Parish –2,625 cases, 58 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish –1,987 cases, 48 deaths (1 new case)

La Salle Parish –2,726 cases, 46 deaths (0 new cases)

Catahoula Parish –1,779 cases, 48 deaths (0 new cases)

East Carroll Parish –1,594 cases, 30 deaths (0 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 2,231 cases, 39 deaths (0 new cases and 1 new death)

Tensas Parish –524 cases, 9 deaths (0 new cases)