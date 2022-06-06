BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,408 new cases and 4 new deaths on Monday, June 6, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,267,633 and the total number of deaths to 17,345.

As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 5 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 2 as of Monday; coming to a total of 219 hospitalized patients with 6 on ventilators.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:

Jefferson Parish – 118,860 total cases, 1,349 total deaths 6 patients on ventilators

